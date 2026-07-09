One Of Costco's Best Bakery Finds Of 2026 Is A Massive Strawberry Pie That Feeds 16

While Costco's strawberry pie has many positive reviews from customers, you may be wondering if this summertime treat is truly worth the $20 price tag. However, given its size, as well as the differences between this dessert and other similar offerings at Costco, $18.99 is arguably a decent price. For one thing, this strawberry cream confection tends to be worth the cost based purely on its weight alone, in addition to the number of servings per pie.

Sure enough, Costco keeps its giant pies so cheap because the company has massive buying power over purchasing ingredients in bulk. Not to mention, Costco equally prioritizes streamlining the production process of baked goods in each and every brick-and-mortar location. Also, when you compare the cost of this seasonal pie to other current offerings at Costco, $18.99 is a solid value.

For instance, Costco also sells containers of fresh whipped cream topped with strawberries and graham cracker crumbs for approximately $17. Yet, each one of these containers comes with just six servings. Comparatively, the strawberry cream pie feeds more people, is more visually appealing, and contains additional ingredients like cream cheese and strawberry jam. While there may be more new Costco desserts worth trying, not many match the value of the seasonal strawberry pie. One exception is if you need a quick, single-serve treat. In that case, Costco's newest food court sundae tastes just like strawberry shortcake and costs only $2.99.