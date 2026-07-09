One Of Costco's Best Bakery Finds Of 2026 Is A Massive Strawberry Pie That Feeds 16
Part of the joy of being an active Costco member is surveying the tantalizing new treats that pop up in the bakery section of this popular mega-store multiple times a year. While you can buy Costco's buttery croissants and jumbo chocolate chip muffins year-round, the retailer's specialty pies and cakes change from one season to the next. That being said, among the 10 best bakery items in Costco so far in 2026, the new strawberry cream pie is winning over the hearts (and stomachs) of countless Costco shoppers due to its epic size and crowd-pleasing flavor and texture. More specifically, each Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie costs $18.99, weighs just under 4 pounds, and contains 16 sizable servings.
If you happen to be hosting guests for a weekend barbecue or need a refreshing dessert to bring to a neighborhood potluck, you may want to grab this convenient, all-in-one delight. Costco's strawberry cream pie contains a graham cracker crust followed by a thin layer of strawberry jam. The next layer, or the majority of the filling, is a strawberry-kissed cream cheese mixture that has a light and airy consistency similar to whipped cream. Speaking of which, each Costco strawberry cream pie is topped with a thick layer of prepared whipped cream and an extra spoonful of strawberry jam. On the whole, Costco customers appreciate this sizable pie for its subtly sweet flavor and the satisfying contrast between crunchy graham crackers and smooth and rich cream cheese filling.
Is Costco Kirkland's Signature Strawberry Cream Pie worth $18.99?
While Costco's strawberry pie has many positive reviews from customers, you may be wondering if this summertime treat is truly worth the $20 price tag. However, given its size, as well as the differences between this dessert and other similar offerings at Costco, $18.99 is arguably a decent price. For one thing, this strawberry cream confection tends to be worth the cost based purely on its weight alone, in addition to the number of servings per pie.
Sure enough, Costco keeps its giant pies so cheap because the company has massive buying power over purchasing ingredients in bulk. Not to mention, Costco equally prioritizes streamlining the production process of baked goods in each and every brick-and-mortar location. Also, when you compare the cost of this seasonal pie to other current offerings at Costco, $18.99 is a solid value.
For instance, Costco also sells containers of fresh whipped cream topped with strawberries and graham cracker crumbs for approximately $17. Yet, each one of these containers comes with just six servings. Comparatively, the strawberry cream pie feeds more people, is more visually appealing, and contains additional ingredients like cream cheese and strawberry jam. While there may be more new Costco desserts worth trying, not many match the value of the seasonal strawberry pie. One exception is if you need a quick, single-serve treat. In that case, Costco's newest food court sundae tastes just like strawberry shortcake and costs only $2.99.