What's The Average Shelf Life Of Unopened Jarred Salsa?

While the average shelf life of unopened jarred salsa might only be up to 18 months, you can probably consume it long after that. Exactly how long, though, depends on factors such as the brand, what the salsa was made with, and how well the salsa was stored. When it comes to eating old salsa, do a careful inspection before consumption.

Do a visual inspection of the salsa first. Open the salsa and check for any signs of mold. Also, check for an off color, such as a bright red salsa being darker than usual, or the salsa having separated in a way that doesn't look normal. Smell the salsa, and make sure it doesn't smell sour or like it's been fermenting. Fermenting salsa might also create pressure within the jar, so if the lid pops off more than you expect or you see any bubbles or hear hissing when you open the lid, it's definitely time to throw it away.

Your senses are your best line of defense in terms of knowing whether or not something is safe to consume. If you have any doubts about a salsa's appearance or smell, throw it out. Once you open that salsa jar, only keep it in the fridge for 30 days.