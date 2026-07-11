What's The Average Shelf Life Of Unopened Jarred Salsa?
If you've ever discovered an unopened jar of salsa in the back of your pantry, you're not alone. Even the best jar of salsa can often find its way toward the back, and years can sometimes pass before it's rediscovered. If you reach for that jar of salsa only to realize it's long past its expiration date, you may wonder how long it really lasts and if it's ever safe to eat past its date.
The expiration date, which might be marked with a "best by" or "sell by" date, is the biggest indicator of how long a jar of salsa lasts. Typically, salsa lasts anywhere from 12 to 18 months beyond the date it was produced, and this timeline should be reflected in its expiration date. This assumes the salsa is stored in a dry, room-temperature spot, such as your pantry. However, if you find an unopened jar in the back of your pantry that's past that expiration date, it doesn't necessarily mean it's unsafe to consume — it just might not taste as good.
How to tell when jarred salsa has gone bad
While the average shelf life of unopened jarred salsa might only be up to 18 months, you can probably consume it long after that. Exactly how long, though, depends on factors such as the brand, what the salsa was made with, and how well the salsa was stored. When it comes to eating old salsa, do a careful inspection before consumption.
Do a visual inspection of the salsa first. Open the salsa and check for any signs of mold. Also, check for an off color, such as a bright red salsa being darker than usual, or the salsa having separated in a way that doesn't look normal. Smell the salsa, and make sure it doesn't smell sour or like it's been fermenting. Fermenting salsa might also create pressure within the jar, so if the lid pops off more than you expect or you see any bubbles or hear hissing when you open the lid, it's definitely time to throw it away.
Your senses are your best line of defense in terms of knowing whether or not something is safe to consume. If you have any doubts about a salsa's appearance or smell, throw it out. Once you open that salsa jar, only keep it in the fridge for 30 days.