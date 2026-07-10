The French Invented The Tastiest Way To Eat Vegetables (And Everyone Should Try It)

Long gone are the days when vegetables were the least exciting item on the plate. Whether you're fibermaxxing or always curious about cooking veggies that wake up the taste buds, glazing is the go-to way to bring in more flavor. The French are believed to have been the first to document the cooking method of glazing vegetables. A recipe for Vichy carrots, a kind of glazed carrot, was recorded back in 1903 when Auguste Escoffier detailed the method in his book "Guide Culinaire." The recipe used saline mineral water from the Vichy area to create an evaporated liquid that eventually left a sheen over the carrots. So the next time you're munching on some sweet and sticky glazed carrots, know that you have French culinary innovation to thank.

For those who are new to the technique, glazing involves using a medium-high heat and cooking a liquid of choice down until it evaporates and becomes thick and sticky, creating a shiny and flavorsome layer over the veggies. Other ingredients that may be added to make a glaze include a fat (think oil or butter), stock, sugar, honey, maple or date syrup, and vinegar — for a balance of sweet, sour, and savory flavors. The dry heat in an oven can also cause a glaze effect when liquids are heated and caramelize over the vegetables.

There are several vegetables, like turnips, beets, sweet potatoes, parsnips, and onions, that work particularly well with the glazing method. Glazing isn't just about a shinier look; it also lets your veggies soak up more warmth and depth, allowing you to get creative with your produce — crispy fried pomegranate-glazed sprouts, anyone?