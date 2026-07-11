What's The Average Shelf Life Of A Tea Bag?

If you've ever left a box of tea bags in your cupboards for months on end, you've probably realized that they aren't like milk or bread, and generally don't spoil very easily. They're dried and shelf-stable, and the main issue you'll have with tea bags that are kept on your shelf for too long is generally more about flavor than safety.

When stored properly (more on what that means in a moment), most tea bags will generally retain their quality for 18 to 24 months. Check the "best by" or "best before" date on the box, too, just in case the tea bags were on the store shelf for a long time — this is really more about the manufacturer's estimate for how long the tea bags will retain a good level of freshness rather than a date after which they won't be safe. In any case, know that many expiration dates are ambiguous on a lot of non-perishable products.

Once you've opened the box and taken out the first tea bag, the clock starts ticking, though: An opened box of tea bags may not stay at peak flavor so long (some manufacturers suggest around six months), since they'll be more exposed to air, light, and moisture. So, if you're buying big boxes of tea bags, this means it's worth considering how fast you'll actually work through them once you open the box.