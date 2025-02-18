Can You Drink The Brew From Expired Tea Bags?

If you're dealing with a cold or just need a warm beverage to relax after a long day at work, tea is always the answer. Whether you're sticking to a classic mint tea or exploring sweeter flavors like strawberry and vanilla, tea really has a way of soothing the soul. But what happens if your tea bags expire? Can they really go bad? The short answer is yes, tea bags do expire. But in most cases, it doesn't mean the brew isn't safe to drink.

Legend has it that it was ancient Chinese emperor Sheng Nung who first enjoyed a cup of tea more than 4,000 years ago when a few leaves accidentally fell into his boiled drinking water. He probably never thought that his random discovery would become an enduring drink, but at the time, he found it quite delicious. Ever since, tea has become a worldwide phenomenon, shaping different cultures and traditions, with global consumption reaching 7.54 million tons in 2024, according to Statista. (Read about a coffee filter hack for crafting homemade tea bags.)

That said, most store-bought tea comes with a shelf life. If you store your tea bags properly in a dark, dry place like a pantry or a kitchen cabinet, they can stay fresh for up to a year after purchase. But whether you should drink the brew after its expiration date is ultimately a matter of personal preference. If you don't mind the flavors fading a bit, then you're all good.