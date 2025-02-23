What's The Best Way To Store Tea So It Stays Fresh?

Given just how long tea has been brewed and enjoyed across the world, it may as well have been around forever. The ages-old drink remains incredibly popular, with people sipping it in sachets or brewing loose leaf tea (which is arguably better). But what about the tea you don't use right away? Once the kettle cools down and your flavorful cup has been consumed, how should you store your leftover tea leaves to keep them as fresh as possible?

Finding the ideal environment for storing tea is less about giving it the right conditions and more about negating any adverse conditions. Much like it's a mistake to store coffee beans in the bag they came in, tea can stay fresher for longer if you prevent it from being exposed to certain factors. Namely, light and heat exposure can drastically affect the shelf life of your tea, as well as moisture, air, and odors sneaking their way into your container. Ideally, if you can store your tea leaves in an airtight, opaque container in a cool, dark place and away from any other strongly-aromatic substances, they can last you quite a long time.