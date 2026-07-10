The Best Temperature For A Light, Airy Soufflé Every Time

Ah, soufflé — the classic French dessert that strikes terror into the hearts of home bakers everywhere. Though a soufflé is little more than whipped egg whites and whole yolks gently folded into béchamel sauce or pastry cream, it's notoriously finicky and difficult to execute correctly. It's been said that a mistake as small as bumping into the oven or dropping a dish can instantly take these lofty desserts from light, airy perfection to dense, fallen failures.

However, it appears this legend is somewhat overblown, provided, of course, that you avoid one of the most common mistakes when making a soufflé: using the wrong temperature. Setting your temperature too high could blacken the outside of your soufflé before the center is set, while having it too low could dry out your dessert and rob it of its fluffy lift. Though there is some debate about whether 400 or 375 degrees Fahrenheit is the best option, renowned experts like the late Julia Child contended that a perfectly set soufflé comes from a well-timed temperature change.

The idea is to preheat your oven to 400 degrees to bathe your soufflé in a burst of heat that will cause the air bubbles inside the whipped egg whites to begin rapidly expanding, creating a beautiful loft. Then, you turn the temperature down 25 degrees to 375. The oven will gradually cool to this temperature, which maintains your soufflé's texture while its center becomes perfectly set.