8 Of The Most Expensive Bottles Of Alcohol Ever Spotted At Costco
Fans of Costco are an enthusiastic bunch, and love for the chain runs as deep as a pile of Kirkland Signature sweatpants in autumn. Even if you're not a fan of ridiculously cheap rotisserie chickens or $1.50 hot dog combos, you have to admit there are some truly amazing items within the halls of Costco. Not only does the chain offer a variety of rotating baked goods, it also sells some truly out-of-the-box goods.
We're not just talking about sheds and personal saunas, though the chain has sold those items. Costco also occasionally dabbles in the sale of exclusive, rare, and uber-expensive liquor. Just a warning: You might want to grab some smelling salts, because some of these bottles are in another stratosphere of pricing. We're not referring to maybe $500 or $1,000 — these nine bottles are as pricey as some cars. So, put on your softest Kirkland PJs, grab a slice of that delicious food court pizza, and enjoy this collection of super-rare liquors waiting at a Costco near you.
The Singleton Paragon of Time 54 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
The Singleton Paragon of Time 54 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky was spotted by Reddit user Casakid way back in 2022, who noted the sinus clearing $36,999.99 price tag. While this price simply isn't workable for the lay scotch aficionado, for serious and moneyed collectors, it's a grail-worthy item. Only 235 bottles were ever made, so you probably won't find a bottle on clearance at your local club.
The Balvenie 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
In 2019, this $34,999.99 bottle of The Balvenie 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky was found on the shelves of Costco and was quickly posted to Reddit thanks to its high price tag. This bottle now retails online for as much as $79,999.99, so maybe it was a deal after all.
Bowmore Arc-54
This Scotch whisky is perhaps the most expensive liquor to grace the shelf of a Costco warehouse. The bottle was spotted by Reddit user gigitee in 2025, who expressed awe at the $74,999.99 price tag. For the price of three sedans, you can buy a 700-milliliter bottle of Bowmore Arc-54. This small-batch scotch was aged for 54 years and is sold in partnership with the uber-fancy Aston Martin brand. This scotch is truly exceptional and smooth, with notes of vanilla. Only 130 bottles were made.
Midleton Very Rare 47 Year Irish Whiskey
This Irish whiskey with notes of cherry and almond is a beauty to behold, but probably not to purchase since it cost $32,999 when it was spotted at Costco. Bottles now go for about $65,000. Released by Midleton Very Rare in 2022, this is the third chapter in a collection and only 97 bottles were ever released, making it exceedingly rare. If you happened to pick up a bottle, you would have found yourself in possession of liquid gold (so to speak).
Macallan 65 Year Lalique Single Malt Scotch
This bottle of Macallan 65 Year Lalique Single Malt Scotch was spotted at a Costco nearly 10 years ago by Reddit user jagerwolf, who noted its hefty $33,899.99 price tag. This exclusive batch included only 450 bottles, and bottles from this release now cost as much as $169,000. We'd say the nearly $34,000 price tag was a bargain.
Glengoyne 50 Year Highland Single Malt
This bottle of Glengoyne 50 Year Highland Single Malt was spotted at Costco in 2024 by TikTok user @tigersheeva69. Only 150 bottles were ever produced, making it incredibly rare. Glengoyne, a Scottish distillery, is well known for its quality single malt whiskies and has been in operation for nearly 200 years. If a $26,000 bottle isn't in your budget, you can choose one of the brands less-matured batches, such as its 12-year, which retails for about $50.
Royal Salute 51 Year Blended Scotch
Spotted on Costco shelves several times over the years, Royal Salute 51 Year Blended Scotch is, like many of the other bottles on this list, aged for an extended period (51 years in this case). It was priced at $20,999, according to some sharp eyed Reddit users, and now retails for about $30,000.
Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch 52 Year
Johnnie Walker is the best-selling scotch brand in the world, but you've probably never had a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch 52 Year before. This bottle was spotted by Instagram user @costco.love for a cool $18,999.99, so it's definitely a bargain for this list, but an investment for a scotch enthusiast.