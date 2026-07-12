8 Of The Most Expensive Bottles Of Alcohol Ever Spotted At Costco

Fans of Costco are an enthusiastic bunch, and love for the chain runs as deep as a pile of Kirkland Signature sweatpants in autumn. Even if you're not a fan of ridiculously cheap rotisserie chickens or $1.50 hot dog combos, you have to admit there are some truly amazing items within the halls of Costco. Not only does the chain offer a variety of rotating baked goods, it also sells some truly out-of-the-box goods.

We're not just talking about sheds and personal saunas, though the chain has sold those items. Costco also occasionally dabbles in the sale of exclusive, rare, and uber-expensive liquor. Just a warning: You might want to grab some smelling salts, because some of these bottles are in another stratosphere of pricing. We're not referring to maybe $500 or $1,000 — these nine bottles are as pricey as some cars. So, put on your softest Kirkland PJs, grab a slice of that delicious food court pizza, and enjoy this collection of super-rare liquors waiting at a Costco near you.