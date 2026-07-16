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Scrambled eggs are one of the best breakfast ideas for two big reasons: They're good for you, providing plenty of protein plus vitamins A and B, and their mild flavor means you can combine them with a wide array of ingredients and they'll still taste good. For a boost of omega-3 fatty acids plus plenty of savory flavor, try adding tinned fish like sardines to your next batch of scrambled eggs — it's one of those secrets to preparing the best scrambled eggs.

Omega-3s help reduce the risk of heart disease and support a healthy heart by lowering triglyceride levels. They help support overall bodily function, too, and they're commonly found in fish. Sardines, specifically, are a great type of fish to add to eggs because they're loaded with flavor and are inexpensive to consume on a daily basis. They come in a handful of varieties, from whole sardines to fillets, and they're usually packed in water or oil. The type you prefer is up to you, though the skinless fillets might be easier to integrate into something soft like scrambled eggs. If you're worried about a fishy taste, Costco customers recommend Season's sardine fillets for their mild flavor.