Scrambled Eggs Get Tons Of Flavor And An Omega-3 Boost With An Affordable Tinned Ingredient
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Scrambled eggs are one of the best breakfast ideas for two big reasons: They're good for you, providing plenty of protein plus vitamins A and B, and their mild flavor means you can combine them with a wide array of ingredients and they'll still taste good. For a boost of omega-3 fatty acids plus plenty of savory flavor, try adding tinned fish like sardines to your next batch of scrambled eggs — it's one of those secrets to preparing the best scrambled eggs.
Omega-3s help reduce the risk of heart disease and support a healthy heart by lowering triglyceride levels. They help support overall bodily function, too, and they're commonly found in fish. Sardines, specifically, are a great type of fish to add to eggs because they're loaded with flavor and are inexpensive to consume on a daily basis. They come in a handful of varieties, from whole sardines to fillets, and they're usually packed in water or oil. The type you prefer is up to you, though the skinless fillets might be easier to integrate into something soft like scrambled eggs. If you're worried about a fishy taste, Costco customers recommend Season's sardine fillets for their mild flavor.
How to add sardines to your scrambled eggs
For added texture, you can sear whole sardine fillets in a pan right out of the tin (just pat them dry first), then chop them up and fold them into scrambled eggs. This adds a little crunch to contrast the soft texture of the eggs. To blend the sardines more seamlessly, dice up some skinless fillets, which are soft, and simply add them right to the egg scramble. You can add a little black pepper for a bite, but the eggs don't need much.
You can purchase plain tinned sardines or buy a pack with a flavor infusion. Aldi sells sardines in hot sauce; hot sauce is a common condiment on eggs, so this works well if you like spice. Matiz also has a smoked variety available on Amazon, which could bring another flavor to the eggs. For even more flavor, consider ingredients that would complement sardines' salty flavor, such as briny capers, or bright, fresh dill. No matter how you incorporate them, sardines and eggs are the creative flavor pairing that your breakfast has been missing.