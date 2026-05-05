Grab These Canned Sardines That Costco Customers Say Aren't Too Fishy
Sardines get a bad rap for their flavor, appearance, and texture. They're actually one of the most hated foods in the United States according to a 2025 YouGov poll, only slightly trailing anchovies and liver. But there are plenty of health benefits to these fully cooked canned fish, such as having nearly 25 grams of protein per serving and plenty of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. Some canned sardine brands are better than others, though. If you're nervous to start incorporating sardines into your diet, Costco customers say there is one canned version that isn't too fishy, and not too expensive.
The Season Sardine Fillets in Olive Oil at Costco are wild-caught, skinless, and boneless, making them easy to incorporate into a dish because there's no prep work required. A six-count order costs $17. The downside is they're only sold in bulk at Costco, but they're shelf-stable when unopened and should last a while. The sardines have 4.8 out of five stars and more than 3,000 reviews; as far as sardines go, these might be some of the best.
Customers like the flavor, price, and ease of these sardines
One of the biggest positives of these sardines is the flavor. "They taste 'meaty' and not fishy," one reviewer wrote, "From tin to tin there might be slight variations in fish size, moistness, and perceptible seasoning levels, but the quality is always there." Another review echoed the fish taste being minimal while also noting that "there is not a single fishbone, it's all pure meat; also it's preserved in olive oil and salt, not a vegetable oil in sight."
Many reviews also mentioned the reasonable price: Although you pay a lump sum for multiple cans, the price works out to just $2.83 per can. A single can at other retailers often costs over $4. Despite being an overall hated food, canned sardines are actually making a bit of a comeback thanks to consumers realizing their ease and flavor. Sardines can be eaten right out of the tin or paired with some crackers for an easy, high-protein snack, or you can add them to anything from pasta to salad for a hint of bold, salty flavor.