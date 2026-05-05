Grab These Canned Sardines That Costco Customers Say Aren't Too Fishy

Sardines get a bad rap for their flavor, appearance, and texture. They're actually one of the most hated foods in the United States according to a 2025 YouGov poll, only slightly trailing anchovies and liver. But there are plenty of health benefits to these fully cooked canned fish, such as having nearly 25 grams of protein per serving and plenty of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. Some canned sardine brands are better than others, though. If you're nervous to start incorporating sardines into your diet, Costco customers say there is one canned version that isn't too fishy, and not too expensive.

The Season Sardine Fillets in Olive Oil at Costco are wild-caught, skinless, and boneless, making them easy to incorporate into a dish because there's no prep work required. A six-count order costs $17. The downside is they're only sold in bulk at Costco, but they're shelf-stable when unopened and should last a while. The sardines have 4.8 out of five stars and more than 3,000 reviews; as far as sardines go, these might be some of the best.