What's The Average Lifespan Of Sheet Pans?

Sheet pans looking a little worse for wear? It can be tough to decide when it's time to throw out your go-to pans and shell out for a new set. How often you need to replace your sheet pans depends on how often you use them. If you bake once a week or so, replace your sheet pans every couple of years. If you bake less frequently, you may be able to get away with replacing your sheet pans every five years.

Two to five years is a pretty wide range, so keep an eye out for issues that mean it's time to throw in the towel and start fresh with new baking pans. Warping is an issue that causes baking sheets to lose their perfectly flat shape (even if you don't know the term, you've likely experienced the loud bang of the warping process while you have a baking sheet in your oven). While tons of baking sheets warp, especially when heated quickly, your pans should relax back to a flat shape after they have cooled. Repeated warping over time can become permanent and require you to replace your baking sheets. Another sign your baking sheets may be at the end of their expected lifespan of two to five years: a greasy coating that can't be scrubbed away. If typical methods to clean your dingy baking sheets so they look like new again don't work, it's likely time to go shopping for new ones.