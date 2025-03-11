The Parchment Paper Trick That Makes Baking A Breeze To Clean Up

Take fudgy, chewy, or even cakey brownies as an example. Most recipes will ask you to thoroughly grease your pan with butter or cooking spray, or to perhaps dust your greased pan with flour or cocoa powder afterwards, all in the name of releasing your brownies in one piece without cracking or other mishaps. Instead, try using two sheets of parchment paper, one going across your pan lengthwise, another going crosswise. Leave both sheets long enough that you'll have something to grip once the brownies are out of the oven, but not too long that the paper's edges will start to burn. If you're working with a particularly sticky recipe, go ahead and grease your parchment paper. After your dessert has cooled out of the oven, you can lift from the bottom piece of parchment paper to smoothly release your entire bake. After peeling away the paper for the sides, your dessert is ready to slice and serve.

This tidy parchment paper technique works on all kinds of baked goods, from Rice Krispie treats and banana bread to square cakes and lemon squares, but you can also use it on savory dishes like cornbread and strata, saving you again and again on cleanup. With this trick at your disposal, your days of digging out the corners of your pan, dishing up misshapen squares, and scrubbing your baking dishes after a hard day's baking are behind you. Happy baking!