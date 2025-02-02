One Genius Storage Technique For Baking Pans Can Open Up Tons Of Kitchen Space
For the home gourmand, there is a dearth of storage space in modern kitchens, with certain spaces like countertops and cupboard shelves being at a premium. Stacking your baking sheets and muffin pans horizontally in the cupboard exacerbates the issue. At best, your cooking work will be inefficient. At worst, you'll have to dig through a big pile of stuff to find just the baking sheet you need.
However, within the problem also lies a hint at the solution to your dilemma. That is, if you've been inclined to stack your baking sheets and muffin tins in your cupboards horizontally, one on top of the other, then it's time to give vertical storage options some consideration.
A simple houseware vertical storage system works because it deals with a certain reality of kitchen storage space. Most home chefs don't have just one size and one shape of baking pans. Some are long and narrow. Some are square. Some are muffin tins. Stacking those differently shaped items together horizontally is different than, say, stacking ten 18-inch-by-24-inch baking sheets. In the former case, you end up with a mess. In the latter case, you have a neat stack of uniformly sized sheet pans. This set-up works in a commercial kitchen where you might have a stack of big sheet pans of the same size. However, when you're at home, this isn't the case. Few of your baking pans will be of the same size and shape. A vertical storage method compensates for this.
Benefits of vertical baking pan storage
Storing your items vertically encourages you to place similarly sized and shaped bakeware near each other. Aside from facilitating easy viewing, it also gives you easy access to everything in the cupboard. Digging for the baking sheets or muffin tins at the bottom of the pile becomes unnecessary. No stacking means no mess or, at least, fewer messes.
This method works best if you have some sort of divider between the pans and baking sheets so that you can separate out the items that are a little more oddly shaped. Muffin tins come to mind here. The bumps and grooves in those types of cookware create crevices that the corners of other pans can get hung up on. If you have dividers between each type of pan, you eliminate the problem.
Scratches and dents are also avoided with a vertical storage system. The dividers prevent your cookware and other baking tools from banging together. You'll have fewer scratches and dents on your metal items and fewer chipped corners on your glass bakeware.
Finally, in a pinch, you can organize your pans without the help of a cutting board and pan organizer rack. Just keep in mind that oddly shaped pans, like muffin tins, can mess with the flow of things, so put those up against the cupboard walls. This minimizes the possibility that your other baking sheets will get caught on them and inadvertently pull them from the cupboard as you remove the baking sheets around them.