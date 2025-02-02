One Genius Storage Technique For Baking Pans Can Open Up Tons Of Kitchen Space

For the home gourmand, there is a dearth of storage space in modern kitchens, with certain spaces like countertops and cupboard shelves being at a premium. Stacking your baking sheets and muffin pans horizontally in the cupboard exacerbates the issue. At best, your cooking work will be inefficient. At worst, you'll have to dig through a big pile of stuff to find just the baking sheet you need.

However, within the problem also lies a hint at the solution to your dilemma. That is, if you've been inclined to stack your baking sheets and muffin tins in your cupboards horizontally, one on top of the other, then it's time to give vertical storage options some consideration.

A simple houseware vertical storage system works because it deals with a certain reality of kitchen storage space. Most home chefs don't have just one size and one shape of baking pans. Some are long and narrow. Some are square. Some are muffin tins. Stacking those differently shaped items together horizontally is different than, say, stacking ten 18-inch-by-24-inch baking sheets. In the former case, you end up with a mess. In the latter case, you have a neat stack of uniformly sized sheet pans. This set-up works in a commercial kitchen where you might have a stack of big sheet pans of the same size. However, when you're at home, this isn't the case. Few of your baking pans will be of the same size and shape. A vertical storage method compensates for this.