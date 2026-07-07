Make Meatballs 10x Better With This Creamy Ingredient

Ideally, meatballs should have a few qualities. They should, of course, be meaty as well as flavorful. But beyond this, they should also be moist and tender. Now, the first two descriptors are relatively easy to check off. Making your meatballs with meat (or a meat substitute if you want to enjoy a vegetarian or vegan version of that ever so delicious pasta topper and sub sandwich filler) is simple enough. Seasonings can also be added in a jiffy, and extra steps like reserving some of the meatball mix for a flavorful sauce will help elevate them with little effort. However, adding moisture to your meatballs is another story entirely and can be a relatively difficult task. That is, if you don't have any ricotta on hand.

If have some ricotta (not to be confused with cottage cheese) in your fridge, well you're in luck, because this fresh cheese might just be the key to the most moist meatballs you've ever had. Now, in terms of flavor, most of the ricotta you'll find in stores is relatively mild. So it won't affect the flavor of your meatballs in a significant way. It will, however, make your meatballs incredible tender and soft, even if you slightly overcook them (we've all done it). To add it, simply use 1 cup of ricotta for every pound of meat and mix it into your meatball mixture. And there you have it, super soft and juicy meatballs to enjoy.