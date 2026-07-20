Make Coleslaw The Star Of Your Cookout By Adding This Sweet And Tangy Ingredient

Coleslaw needs only shredded cabbage, maybe a smattering of carrots, and some kind of dressing to become the classic side dish it is — but it can be so much more. Coleslaw gets a big tropical twist with a little juicy pineapple, for example, while apples add confectionary flavor and new texture to a standard slaw. None other than the relish you might be used to putting on your hot dog can also add some tang, and another similar bit of sweetness, when it's introduced to coleslaw.

Sweet relish is typically made of pickles, sugar, and vinegar, with plenty of variation from there between the acid variety in use, plus optional add-ins such as garlic, onion, and all manner of seasonings. Barring any outlandish secret ingredients, all these elements perform nicely with a standard coleslaw's crisp, cool veggies and creamy, mellow coating. Coleslaw can also accommodate relish's extra bit of sweetness because most recipes don't call for a ton of extra sugar. Depending on the kind you make or buy, sweet relish can also add even more crunch to what is already a pretty texture-forward preparation. Just make sure to add the right amount at the right time to relish your coleslaw success.