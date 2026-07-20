Make Coleslaw The Star Of Your Cookout By Adding This Sweet And Tangy Ingredient
Coleslaw needs only shredded cabbage, maybe a smattering of carrots, and some kind of dressing to become the classic side dish it is — but it can be so much more. Coleslaw gets a big tropical twist with a little juicy pineapple, for example, while apples add confectionary flavor and new texture to a standard slaw. None other than the relish you might be used to putting on your hot dog can also add some tang, and another similar bit of sweetness, when it's introduced to coleslaw.
Sweet relish is typically made of pickles, sugar, and vinegar, with plenty of variation from there between the acid variety in use, plus optional add-ins such as garlic, onion, and all manner of seasonings. Barring any outlandish secret ingredients, all these elements perform nicely with a standard coleslaw's crisp, cool veggies and creamy, mellow coating. Coleslaw can also accommodate relish's extra bit of sweetness because most recipes don't call for a ton of extra sugar. Depending on the kind you make or buy, sweet relish can also add even more crunch to what is already a pretty texture-forward preparation. Just make sure to add the right amount at the right time to relish your coleslaw success.
How to make relish coleslaw
Sweet relish has an assertive flavor, so think of it as a coleslaw garnish. You might be used to a spoon or two on burgers or hot dogs, for example, but most folks don't want a whole bowl of the stuff. The same principle applies to coleslaw. About 1 cup per 1 pound of cabbage is the sweet spot. If your usual coleslaw recipe calls for any amount of sugar, skip it. There's plenty in the relish. You're also more than welcome to make sweet relish from scratch, but there are many terrific ready-made varieties at the supermarket or grocery store.
Adding sweet relish to your dressing before incorporating either with the cabbage is the best way to distribute the relish evenly. Stir it in with your mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and a splash more of vinegar, if using, until the mix is smoothly dotted with the minced pickle potion. Then, fold it together with the veggies. The resulting flavor and consistency is just noticeable enough without seeming like you candied the whole thing.