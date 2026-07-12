Forget Cabbage: Mustard Greens Are The Flavor-Packed Veggie You'll Want In Everything

If you ask us, it's time to replace cabbage as your definitive go-to leafy vegetable — mustard greens deserve a spot in the cart, too. There are many types of cabbage to cook with, but mustard greens are their whole own thing, despite the two belonging to the same Brassica family. And they bring very different personalities to the plate as well — in the same ways that cabbage is usually mild and even a little sweet, mustard greens have a much more peppery kick. Think of them as being somewhere between arugula and kale with a little (you guessed it) mustard or horseradish hit coming through. The young leaves are much more delicate whilst the older ones are even spicier, especially when eaten raw.

And all of that spicy, bold taste means mustard greens won't totally disappear into cooked dishes in the same way that cabbage does. And as a result, you should think of them less as a background actor, and more like a main character — they'll instantly liven up anything from noodle dishes to soups and pasta. They're already a staple in Southern dishes as well as many dishes from Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisine, so next time a recipe calls for cabbage, and you'd like a little more punch, consider reaching for mustard greens instead.