For Potato Salad With A Tex-Mex Spin, Add These 2 Powerhouse Ingredients

Discreetly positioned amid famed potato salads from all over the world, some spud specialties are more narrowly regional than the rest. American potato salad may broadly speak to the nation's proclivity for coating our largest vegetable crop in delicious fats, but even that only tells part of the story. Additional mix-ins can more closely capture a specific geographical area, oftentimes even down to a single household's proprietary preparation. And something as simple as a little lime and cilantro can give your potato salad a Tex-Mex spin, regardless of your own coordinates.

Now, this twist is obviously not for the cilantro haters in the mix. But lovers of the fresh, leafy green herb will find its ability to cut through a potato salad's rich mayo with its own effervescent bouquet to be an uplifting addition to a side that sometimes seems a little heavy. The lime also lightens everything up with its own fruity acidity. And together, they create a taste of the mingling of Mexican and Texan cuisines.