The Best Way To Store Half An Onion For Later

When you're looking for ways to store a leftover half of an onion, there's no shortage of advice online — put it in water; no, wrap it in cling wrap; actually, place it cut-side down on a plate. The only issue is, few of these ideas are reflected in food safety or produce storage guidance.

Popular tips, such as placing the cut side of any type of onions (except for scallions) in a shallow dish of water, seem like they should work in theory, but when it comes to maintaining freshness and reducing odor, there's no proof they work any better than storing them in a well-sealed container in the fridge.

A rigid glass container or tightly sealed glass jar work best since plastic may absorb the smell of the onion. Failing this, plastic Tupperware or zip-top food storage bags — with as much air pressed out as possible — are the next best options. While this may not be the most exciting kitchen storage trick, sometimes, the simpler method really is the one worth sticking to.