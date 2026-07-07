The In-N-Out Secret Menu Item That's Perfect For Vegetarians

Those of us who don't eat meat often write off establishments like In-N-Out, but one of the burger chain's most popular secret menu items (that's maybe not so secret) contains no meat at all. The Grilled Cheese swaps the beef patty for an extra slice of melted American while keeping the same enriched, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo-based signature spread. It feels familiar despite being an entirely different sandwich, and one that's perfect for anyone seeking out a vegetarian fast-food option that isn't just salad.

While you won't find it on the official menu, it is listed on the chain's website. And ordering one couldn't be simpler — just ask for a Grilled Cheese. Like many other In-N-Out creations, it's also highly customizable. You can add or remove toppings just as you would with a regular burger, opting for fresh or grilled onions, or requesting extra tomatoes or lettuce. Better still, the Grilled Cheese can also be ordered Animal Style — a preparation invented decades ago that loads on the toppings and is arguably the most popular way to customize anything at In-N-Out.