The In-N-Out Secret Menu Item That's Perfect For Vegetarians
Those of us who don't eat meat often write off establishments like In-N-Out, but one of the burger chain's most popular secret menu items (that's maybe not so secret) contains no meat at all. The Grilled Cheese swaps the beef patty for an extra slice of melted American while keeping the same enriched, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo-based signature spread. It feels familiar despite being an entirely different sandwich, and one that's perfect for anyone seeking out a vegetarian fast-food option that isn't just salad.
While you won't find it on the official menu, it is listed on the chain's website. And ordering one couldn't be simpler — just ask for a Grilled Cheese. Like many other In-N-Out creations, it's also highly customizable. You can add or remove toppings just as you would with a regular burger, opting for fresh or grilled onions, or requesting extra tomatoes or lettuce. Better still, the Grilled Cheese can also be ordered Animal Style — a preparation invented decades ago that loads on the toppings and is arguably the most popular way to customize anything at In-N-Out.
Animal Style isn't the only way to customize your In-N-Out Grilled Cheese
While In-N-Out's Grilled Cheese has become a well-known secret menu item among fast-food-loving vegetarians, it isn't just those who don't eat meat who enjoy it — anyone who likes a good grilled cheese will appreciate this gooey-meets-fresh sandwich. And while it probably won't satisfy anyone who's truly craving a meaty burger, there's a reason it has earned itself a loyal following. Ordering it Animal Style is especially popular thanks to the addition of caramelized onions, pickles, and extra spread, which creates an even richer sandwich without adding meat, but there are plenty of other ways to customize the sandwich, too.
Social media posts online show customers making all sorts of ordering tweaks — getting extra pickles for an incredibly tangy, crunchy grilled cheese, or double veggies and chopped chiles for a more substantial, spicy sandwich. You can also request extra cheese for a meltier experience, or ask for extra toasted buns so it has a crisper structure and stays together better. If you are a vegetarian visiting the chain that helped shape America's drive-thru culture with your burger-loving friends, this is one of the easiest ways to enjoy In-N-Out's famous flavors without feeling like an afterthought. (Vegans, on the other hand, are still waiting for a plant-based cheese option.)