5 Vegetarian Fast Food Options That Aren't Just Salads

Under the best circumstances, finding vegetarian options while dining out can be challenging to say the least. Even as restaurants have added vegetarian items to their menus and included labeling for specific dietary requirements, it can still be difficult to find anything beyond a plain salad on the vegetarian menu. When it comes to fast food, the pickings are even slimmer for vegetarian diners. In the past, many vegetarians were relegated to eating fries and even then, at chains such as McDonald's, french fries aren't meat-free.

There have been some improvements to vegetarian fast food options, thanks to the popularization plant-based substitutes such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods meat alternative products. Even so, it can still seem impossible to get the same satisfaction from fast food as a vegetarian diner. After all, a diet excluding meat doesn't exclude the need for a treat every once in awhile, or the need for a quick snack on the go. Luckily, at many fast food places, you can now find vegetarian options that go beyond a sparse takeout container of greens. Not that salads can't be tasty — but sometimes, only something rich and delicious will do. However, there are quite a few delicious and crave-worthy vegetarian items now available at many fast food chains. Here are five of the best.