Why Do Grillo's Pickles Taste Different From Batch To Batch?

If you've ever bought a tub of Grillo's pickles and thought it tastes different than the last one you purchased, you're definitely not imagining it. In fact, a discussion on Reddit would back you up. The overall consensus can be summed up by the commenter who wrote — "I think they just have issues with consistency." Another commenter agreed, saying: "... my last jar was a little off. The current one? Great!" While these comments don't explain what's happening, they do suggest this isn't an isolated experience.

The issue is, Grillo's hasn't publicly discussed this or why it happens, so it's hard to pin down one definitive reason. We can, however, deduce that since Grillo's relies on fresh ingredients rather than heavily processed ones, a little variance is to be expected. The company uses what it describes as a "fresh pickling" process, wherein the pickles are made, shipped, and sold cold, and don't contain added chemical preservatives. Plus, these are cucumbers at the end of the day, and cucumbers naturally vary in size, texture, and water content. Other natural ingredients like garlic and dill can also differ from harvest to harvest. Put it all together and all these little changes could be just enough for a regular pickle eater to notice. Even with these occasional surprises, Grillo's was still ranked by us as one of the best store-bought pickles you can buy.