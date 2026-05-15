You're Doing It All Wrong - The Easy Way To Make Pickles

Do you love pickles but the process of making your own feels too risky? Truth be told, you'd be more than disappointed if you popped open a jar of home-prepared pickles and found they lack this snack's quintessential flavor and crunch. Fortunately, in this You're Doing It All Wrong video, Chowhound's cooking expert, Josh Donelson, walks you through the proper steps of preparing firm and tasty pickles at home. Whether it's knowing how to properly cut your cucumbers, which spices to use, or the step-by-step process of making a simple yet effective brine, Donelson covers it all!

Better yet, Donelson proves you're doing it all wrong if you think the process of making more than one variety of pickles is a complicated process. Bread and butter pickles, sour pickles, and half-sour pickles are each made with brines that involve just a few liquid ingredients and seasonings. Not only does Donelson walk you through the step-by-step processes to make each variety and how to flavor your pickles with different aromatic, whole spices, and herbs, he also shares the required resting time (a few days for some, but longer for others that require fermentation) for the perfect taste and texture. With all this information, it won't be hard to get your next batch of homemade pickles just right.