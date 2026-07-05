Not McCormick — America's Oldest Spice Brand Has Been Bottling Blends Since 1867

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When you think of spice companies, your mind might automatically go to McCormick; the giant corporation has certainly become a household name in the United States with brands like Old Bay Seasoning. But there's another brand that began bottling its blends more than 20 years before McCormick came onto the scene. It's called Bell's Seasoning, and it debuted in Boston, Massachusetts, back in 1867.

The William G. Bell Co. was founded in 1861, when its namesake proprietor was just 22 years old. Its signature blend of herbs and spices was initially developed for sausages, but was eventually reconfigured as a saltless poultry seasoning. Since then, Bell's Seasoning has never changed its formula, which features a heady array of aromatic dried ingredients like rosemary, marjoram, oregano, and sage, plus thyme, pepper, and pulverized ginger. The absence of salt is notable, not just because it's missing, but because it allows home cooks to season to their taste. Perhaps that's why it's remained a New England staple. Over the years, Bell's has added a number of seasoning blends to its roster, including Spicy Chili Lime seasoning for wings, a Bourbon Barbecue Wing seasoning, and specialty blends for turkey and meatloaf.