Scotch Vs Irish Whiskey: The Flavor Difference Explained

It's often debated whether Ireland or Scotland invented whiskey. While Ireland may have an earlier known record of distilling, Scotland gets credit for maturing the process and growing its popularity worldwide. The differences in process begin with the naming convention, as the two nations spell the spirit name differently – the Irish spell it whiskey while the Scottish spell it whisky — but the two also vary in taste. Irish whiskey tends to be a lighter-drinking dram with fruit-forward notes, whereas Scotch whisky is more complex with a heavier, oily texture. There are, of course, subtle differences within each of the two types and you'll find exceptions across specific bottles, blends, and distilleries, but the differentiation is a solid start for your own whiskey journey.

This flavor difference can be attributed to the whiskey-making process of each nation. Scotch whisky is governed by the rules of the Scotch Whisky Association and Irish whiskey by the Irish Whiskey Technical File. While neither stipulates the number of times the spirit must be distilled, the majority of Scotch whiskies are distilled twice, while Irish whiskey is often triple distilled. In general, a triple-distilled whiskey is smoother, less viscous, and easier to drink. The flavor complexity of scotch is largely associated with the five discrete whisky-making regions of Scotland lending their unique characteristics to the spirit. And because scotch is usually only distilled twice, those flavor and aromatic characteristics are strong. Scotch tends to have earthy and mossy notes, often because of the naturally growing peat that's used when drying the malted barley.