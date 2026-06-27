The Award-Winning Scotch That's Sold Exclusively At Aldi

Even if you're new to scotch, you may already believe that a good bottle must cost a lot. After all, you can easily spend $30 to $100 on a good blended scotch. This range serves as a rule, but as with anything else, there will be exceptions. One such example is Aldi's Highland Black, a blended scotch that retails for just under £15 (about $20) and has won multiple awards since its debut (thought to be in the early aughts). Sadly, it's only sold at Aldi in the United Kingdom and select other countries like Australia, not in the United States.

Highland Black Blended Scotch uses Speyside and Highland single malts, plus grain whisky from the Scottish Lowlands, all aged eight years. Upon winning a gold medal at the Scotch Whisky Masters in 2018, some articles erroneously referred to it as the best whisky in the world. This blind tasting features Scotch experts from across the industry serving as judges to taste and award select bottles in multiple categories. Highland Black competed in the category of age-statement blended scotch whiskies aged 12 years or less. Two others received gold medals in the same category, both 12-year blends: Chivas Regal and Scots Gold. Highland Black also won gold at the SIP Awards (another long-running international blind tasting competition) in 2023 and 2024.