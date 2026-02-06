How Irish Whiskey Distillers Get Away With So Much Experimentation

Irish whiskey makers have a certain advantage over others when it comes to experimenting with their product; for example, the differences between Irish whiskey and Scottish whisky goes way beyond whether they're spelled with an "e" or not. Irish distillers have much more flexibility when it comes to an essential process in making whiskey: the kind of wood they're allowed to use for the maturation process. Scottish law prohibits the use of anything but oak. In Ireland, distillers are free to use any kind of wood barrel they choose for maturing their product.

The kind of wood matters in the final product. It's vital for giving the whiskey as much as 90% of its flavor, plus most (or all) of its color, along with its mouthfeel. Irish whiskey makers have been pushing the boundaries with whiskey, with some spending time in barrels made from wild cherry, chestnut, and cedar, among others. While the practice is still in its infancy, and has mainly come in the form of limited releases, it seems to be catching on in the industry.