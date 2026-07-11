This Vegetable Was Once Referred To As The 'Mad Apple' In The Renaissance — Here's Why

Eggplant shows up in cuisines from around the world, but that doesn't mean everyone is a fan, even though we've gotten past the notion that it will cause insanity. It's actually quite a polarizing vegetable. For some people, it's the flavor (it can be bitter), and others simply dislike the texture. The bitterness, which is actually the plant's natural defense mechanism, is mostly concentrated in the seeds and the skin. Older, larger eggplants tend to be more bitter, as do certain varieties, like American eggplants and Thai eggplants. Others, like Italian eggplants and Japanese eggplants, lean more toward the sweeter side. Either way, to ensure minimal bitterness, select smaller rather than bigger eggplants and use them when they're still very fresh. Remove both the seeds and skin, and — if you want to be extra safe — salt them and allow them to drain for up to an hour; then rinse and dry.

You can achieve perfect eggplant texture, which is slightly firm and spongy, if you know how to cook it and understand the way the vegetable responds to oil. Because it is so porous, eggplant will absorb any oil you use, so too much will give you a soggy, unappealing dish that no one will want to eat. If you're frying it, a breadcrumb coating can help keep it more crisp.

Thankfully, like its nightshade cousin the tomato, eggplant persevered and shed its negative Renaissance reputation to become a beloved part of many of the world's cuisines today. From eggplant Parmesan to baba ganoush, our stomachs and our taste buds are grateful.