Why Europe Was Convinced Tomatoes Were Poisonous For The Longest Time

Did you ever wonder as a kid how, exactly, humans first distinguished between the plants and flowers that are totally fine to eat and the ones that will quickly kill you if ingested? The numerous answers to that question are both fascinating and varied, ranging from taking a tiny taste and waiting to observe adverse effects, to watching the behavior of wildlife, to paying attention to physical characteristics that certain poisonous plants have in common, to, yes, trial and error. But another answer that we might not always remember is that in some cases, certain groups of people actually classified plants incorrectly for a time.

Such is the case with the humble tomato, now incredibly common on sandwiches and burgers, in salads, and made into pizza sauce, salsa, and ketchup — but once thought by Northern Europeans to be poisonous. The combination of a botanical classification by Italian herbalist Pietro Andrae Matthioli, who believed tomato plants were dangerous because they are in the same family as the deadly nightshade plant, fear of the green tomato worm, which often made its home inside the fruit, and a mix-up with pewter plates that tomatoes were served on all came together to put tomatoes squarely on the Do Not Eat list. (A common tale, which may or may not be true, says that the pewter plates certain aristocrats ate off of contained lead, which leached into the acidic tomatoes and caused lead poisoning deaths, falsely implicating the innocent tomato). Instead, once the plant was brought over from the New World, it was used by gardeners almost solely for decoration for more than a hundred years before intrepid botanists and chefs began to dispel the myths surrounding tomatoes — and gave us the gift that is pizza.