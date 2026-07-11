It's Time To Stop Believing This Blueberry Myth Once And For All

Sweet, tangy, and wonderfully juicy blueberries are some of summer's most incredible treats. Whether savored as a snack on their own, baked into a mouthwatering breakfast cake, or transformed into a beautifully rich port sauce for roast pork, they can easily find their way into countless recipes. But choosing the tastiest pint of blueberries at the store requires some knowledge. What many people do is listen to their initial instinct and pick the plumpest blueberries available in the store. It seems this may just be the perfect time to debunk the myth that bigger blueberries are better.

Florencia Cusumano, head chef at New York City's Butler bakeshop, told Tasting Table in an exclusive talk that bigger doesn't always mean better. "Oversized blueberries can be watery and dull in flavor, while smaller ones often carry a more concentrated sweetness," Florencia Cusumano said. There's no doubt that bigger blueberries have a higher water content. Yet, their flavor is influenced by a wide range of factors, such as growing conditions, soil quality, storage methods, and last but not least — the variety itself. So, if you're looking for blueberries with a more concentrated flavor, opt for smaller cultivars such as Top Hat or Northcountry. Top Hat berries are about a ½ inch in diameter, and Northcountry berries are roughly a ¼ to ⅜ inch in diameter.

Wild blueberries (Vaccinium anguistifolium) are also berries, though they're not the same as cultivated varieties. In fact, they are a totally different species. They taste different and are known for their concentrated sweet-tart flavor, thanks in part to their higher skin-to-pulp ratio. About ⅓ the size of larger cultivated varieties, wild blueberries are only widely available in regions where they're harvested during the short summer season.