The Simple Way To Check Blueberries For Peak Ripeness

Fellow berry lovers: We've all been there. You take your time searching the containers at the store, trying to find the ripest, most delicious blueberries. Sometimes, you come home to find that you got it right, and you get to enjoy one deliciously sweet bite after another. Other times, you're left with sour berries that leave you longing for pperfectly ripe blueberries. Good news: Finding the ripest blueberries in the store is as simple as looking for a dark blue color with a hint of white or gray bloom (more on that in a moment).

When you pick up a container of blueberries at the store, take your time. Look at the berries on the top, bottom, and sides of the container, and make sure that the majority of them are dark blue. If you see a white or gray powdery coating, it's not a blueberry red flag at all — that's the bloom that blueberries naturally produce as they grow. The bloom is a natural waxy coating that indicates ripeness. If you're able to get your hands on these perfectly colored berries, go ahead and toss them into your grocery cart. You can eat them from the box or go to town making a bakery-worthy blueberry pie as soon as you get home.