Ornate Range Hoods Are No Longer The Star Of Kitchens In 2026

If you've ever lived in a small kitchen with an overactive smoke detector and an apartment-size range hood, you can imagine the value of a larger hood. After all, the primary purpose of a range hood is ventilation — and if you have bad ventilation or an improperly sized range hood, your next cooking project is liable to set that smoke detector off. Back in 2024, Southern Living reported that "statement range hoods" were predicted to be a top kitchen trend that year. In other words, homeowners would look beyond functionality in their range hoods to make them a true focal point of the kitchen. Two years later, is that still the case? Chowhound spoke with Lauren Vallario, CEO and principal designer at Lauren Vallario Designs, Inc., a Connecticut-based design firm, to learn more about 2026 range hood trends.

"Ornate or oversized hoods can be dated if not done correctly," Vallario says. She emphasizes that the right range hood ultimately depends on the homeowner's cooking habits and the way they use their kitchen. Homeowners who cook a lot, for example, can especially benefit from a larger range hood. "This is what keeps smoke and smells from penetrating the rest of the home," she explains. But "big" and "ornate" don't have to go together. "You can still make your hood large and a focal point without adorning it with corbels and moldings," Vallario says.