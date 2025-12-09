Minimalism Is Out: The Bold Kitchen Trend That's Making A Comeback

Minimalism is so out! Say goodbye to the sad Millennial gray kitchen of yesteryear and embrace the new, incoming trend for 2026: bold, colorful marble countertops. Yes, you read that correctly; neutral colors are losing their touch, and we're ready to put more than a small pop of color back into our kitchens. Instead of installing a bland white or gray marble countertop when renovating your kitchen, reach for a different color or material instead. Try a bold green or blue, or maybe even a warm pink. Choose something that lets the marble's veins pop, allowing the natural stone's patterns to shine like they're supposed to. Relish in the imperfection; spotless is so boring these days.

Make sure to go with a unique marble that makes a statement without looking gaudy. Monochrome can still be in style and look exciting, so you can match your counters to your cabinetry or walls. Or, channel your inner "Wicked" and craft a kitchen with complementary green marble countertops and pink walls. Your kitchen is yours to play with, and the colorful countertop trend is the perfect place to start.