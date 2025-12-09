Minimalism Is Out: The Bold Kitchen Trend That's Making A Comeback
Minimalism is so out! Say goodbye to the sad Millennial gray kitchen of yesteryear and embrace the new, incoming trend for 2026: bold, colorful marble countertops. Yes, you read that correctly; neutral colors are losing their touch, and we're ready to put more than a small pop of color back into our kitchens. Instead of installing a bland white or gray marble countertop when renovating your kitchen, reach for a different color or material instead. Try a bold green or blue, or maybe even a warm pink. Choose something that lets the marble's veins pop, allowing the natural stone's patterns to shine like they're supposed to. Relish in the imperfection; spotless is so boring these days.
Make sure to go with a unique marble that makes a statement without looking gaudy. Monochrome can still be in style and look exciting, so you can match your counters to your cabinetry or walls. Or, channel your inner "Wicked" and craft a kitchen with complementary green marble countertops and pink walls. Your kitchen is yours to play with, and the colorful countertop trend is the perfect place to start.
Other ways to embrace bold colors in the kitchen
Before starting the kitchen renovation process, it's important to plan everything out in advance so you don't make some of the worst kitchen design choices that could have been completely avoided. While we absolutely love the old-school '60s bold color kitchen trend, it can swiftly go south if done the wrong way. That's why, if you're afraid of making such a big decision in regards to your counters or other more permanent fixtures, it's safe to start smaller.
Ease your way into a brighter, more unique kitchen by slowly integrating items that go with your desired design and color scheme. Are you working with a black and white space? Try bringing in some cherry red accents that you find at the thrift store, like a decorative bowl or themed trinket. Perhaps a colorful table could open up the space, or even just some paint on the cabinet knobs. While colorful countertops are taking over American kitchens, you don't have to be all-in right away. Try out a new dish towel and see if a certain shade is your cup of tea first.