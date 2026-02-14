Heavy Kitchen Use Doesn't Stand A Chance Against This Ultra‑durable Countertop

People who use their kitchens on a daily basis need to carefully choose their countertops. Durability, visual appeal, and maintenance are just a few factors worth taking into account. Marble, for instance, is undeniably beautiful, but its soft texture and porosity make it vulnerable to stains and damage. This is precisely why you should think twice before choosing white marble kitchen countertops. Glass is yet another material you should rule out. It's fragile, prone to scratches, and can't withstand high heat. This has prompted many homeowners to turn to Dekton instead.

Developed by Cosentino, a Spanish company that produces innovative architectural surfaces, Dekton is a non-porous, scratch- and stain-resistant countertop material made by combining quartz, porcelain, and glass. During an exclusive conversation, Jan Odesanya, founder and principal interior designer at Mondän & Co. Interiors, said she has used Dekton for years and seen firsthand how it performs in kitchens.

"Dekton is an ultra-compact surface made under extreme heat and pressure," Odesanya told Chowhound. To make such ultra-compact countertops, engineers expose raw materials to temperatures reaching nearly 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit. They then compress them under 25,000 tons of pressure. Because of this, Dekton countertops can safely handle temperatures of 752 degrees Fahrenheit without sustaining any damage. "Heat is where it truly stands apart," she said. "I would never recommend putting a hot pan directly on quartz, but with Dekton that kind of use isn't an issue."