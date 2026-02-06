Stop Using Harsh Chemicals On Quartz Countertops: Here's The Right Way To Clean Them

So you've recently remodeled your kitchen and went with quartz countertops. Now, they might not be the best countertops for adding resale value, but honestly, who could blame you? Not only is quartz incredibly stylish and elegant, but it's also waterproof, nonabsorbent, and highly resistant to chips and scratches. So, if you're unsure about the type of stone you should use for your kitchen countertop, quartz is undoubtedly one of the most durable choices available and can last more than half a century with proper care. That is of course, as long as you avoid cleaning it with abrasive or harsh chemicals.

Quartz countertops are quite simple to clean and maintain. Daily cleaning is recommended because it usually helps keep them looking their best. With that in mind, instead of using harsh cleaners such as ammonia, abrasive pads, bleach, or strong solvents for the job, there's a smarter and more affordable option you could go with. Mild dish soap and a microfiber cloth are, as a matter of fact, the magic duo you need to keep your quartz countertops sparkling clean, without worrying they'll damage the surface or ruin their shine.

To do it right, take a microfiber cloth and remove any leftover food particles or spilled liquids from the countertop. Afterward, take warm water and add a bit of mild dish soap to it, or mix them together into a spray bottle for an easier approach. Then simply wipe the surface once again, using gentle, circular motions. Once that's done, wipe the countertop dry with a clean microfiber cloth to keep it looking shiny and spotless.