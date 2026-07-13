What's The Average Shelf Life Of Protein Powder? Here's How To Tell If It's Gone Bad

If you just found a tub of protein powder in the back of your pantry, the good news is it has a surprisingly long shelf life. Especially if unopened, these powders stay good for up to two years depending on the brand, packaging, and if it has any additives and preservatives. Even if it was cracked open, it could still be good for months after that if you store it properly (tightly sealed and in a cool and dry spot). If you're not someone who regularly drinks or cooks with protein powder, and you don't go through a tub as fast as others, keep this in mind.

However, once opened, protein powder continues to be exposed to moisture, heat, and air. All of this reduces the quality of the powder. If you're unsure how long your protein powder has been sitting out, do a quick sense test. If it looks discolored, tastes rancid, or feels clumpy, throw it away. Any signs of mold are another big red flag. The best-before date is useful, but there may be other signs it's time to bid farewell to your protein powder.