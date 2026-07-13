What's The Average Shelf Life Of Protein Powder? Here's How To Tell If It's Gone Bad
If you just found a tub of protein powder in the back of your pantry, the good news is it has a surprisingly long shelf life. Especially if unopened, these powders stay good for up to two years depending on the brand, packaging, and if it has any additives and preservatives. Even if it was cracked open, it could still be good for months after that if you store it properly (tightly sealed and in a cool and dry spot). If you're not someone who regularly drinks or cooks with protein powder, and you don't go through a tub as fast as others, keep this in mind.
However, once opened, protein powder continues to be exposed to moisture, heat, and air. All of this reduces the quality of the powder. If you're unsure how long your protein powder has been sitting out, do a quick sense test. If it looks discolored, tastes rancid, or feels clumpy, throw it away. Any signs of mold are another big red flag. The best-before date is useful, but there may be other signs it's time to bid farewell to your protein powder.
Why protein powder stays good longer than you think
The reason protein powder lasts longer than you may think, certainly longer than fresh foods, is because it's mostly dry. Being a low-moisture food means bacteria, mold, and yeast struggle to grow inside it since they all need water to do so, which is why dry products naturally keep much longer than foods such as dairy products or meat. In addition to that, many companies add ingredients to protein powders to further improve their stability and shelf life. The moment you break the seal, however, the clock starts ticking.
If your protein powder comes with a scoop, always keep that clean and dry when moving it in and out of the powder. This advice means you get more bang for your buck when it comes to consuming protein powder, whether you're shaking up a shaker after a workout, using it in coffee (and trying to avoid clumps) or even adding protein powder to soup. Fresh, dry powder mixes into anything you put it in much more smoothly and easily than powder that's gotten even a little bit damp.