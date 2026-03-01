Protein Powder Making Your Coffee Clumpy? Here's How To Fix This Pesky Issue

Most American adults start their day off with some kind of coffee. It's become so common that people are even mixing collagen into their espresso and making nutritious, dual-purpose coffee smoothies that blend breakfast with their morning jolt of caffeine. Many of these enhanced coffee recipes, regardless of temperature, rely on protein power to make them suitably nutritionally dense while also adding flavor, lending chocolate, vanilla, or berry goodness to the multifunctional beverages.The only real issue is one that habitual protein powder users know all-too-well — clumping.

Whether stirred into cold brew or boiling hot drip coffee, protein powders tend to ball up into little clumps of powder that refuse to break down and dissolve, no matter how much you stir. In cold coffee, this is due to protein powder's hydrophobic properties, which repel the liquid and force it into stubborn blobs. In hot coffee, the powder clumps because the heat denatures its proteins, causing them to congeal.

Fortunately, this doesn't mean you can't make protein-boosted coffee at home, as there are several ways to force those powdery clumps to break apart and dissolve smoothly into your drink. The simplest method is to mix your protein powder with an equal amount of coffee using an ordinary milk frother — don't be afraid to add a touch more liquid if the mixture becomes thick or starts to seize. This creates a slurry that will blend evenly into both hot and cold protein-infused coffee drinks.