Not Mayo, Not Ketchup: Add 10x The Flavor To Your Plain Burgers With This Creamy Condiment

If there's one thing burger devotees covet more than juicy patties and toasty buns, it's ways to introduce even more flavor to the iconic American sandwich. The tastiest burgers begin with the best beef blend, which hovers around 20% to 40% fat content. Once they're grilled, griddled, or smashed, classic toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, and all of the standard condiments, follow to bring even more freshness, crunch, salinity, spice, and sometimes sweetness. Even a mild zag from the expected can further enliven your burger repertoire, and aioli is just the silken, garlicky blend to make your meat even more memorable.

Aioli isn't too far afield from the mayonnaise you're already familiar with (that's part of what makes it so great on a burger), but the difference between mayo and aioli is not merely the addition of the latter's aromatic garlic, but also the absence of egg. Because aioli's two basic ingredients (garlic and extra virgin olive oil) can be a bit of a challenge to emulsify into its intended creamy constitution, some folks add egg as a kind of cheat code. That's fine, provided you can evade the aioli inspectors, but just know the result is technically flavored mayo rather than aioli proper. Should you wish to wade into the spreadable world of real-deal aioli for your next burger night, it's not impossible to create your own with a little patience and aggression.