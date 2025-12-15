How To Properly Dispose Of Your Large Kitchen Appliances

The day has arrived: Your new dishwasher, stove, or fridge is finally going to be delivered, and you can't wait to see your kitchen's brand-new look. While it's exciting to update your appliances, it can be tricky to figure out what you're supposed to do with your old model, since you can't exactly put a fridge out on the curb for normal trash pick-up. Thankfully, you've got a few options, including junk removal services, scrap yards, recycling programs, and charity donations.

If there's absolutely no life left in your appliance, you might have no choice but to get rid of it rather than donate it to someone in need. Reaching out to a local junk removal service is a hassle-free way to dispose of your old appliance before the new one arrives. However, while this is a simple option, it's not exactly environmentally friendly. One alternative is that you might be able to recycle your used kitchen appliance. Recycling a dishwasher isn't quite as simple as tossing a pile of cardboard into your recycling bin, but it can certainly be done. Use Earth911's recycling directory to search by appliance for local options, and be sure to follow standard guidelines to prepare your appliance for the recycling process. Your electric company may also offer free removal of appliances (and may even give you a rebate on your next electric bill if you purchase an Energy Star replacement, which can also be a smart move to boost the value of your home). Reach out to them directly to learn whether they offer an appliance removal program.