Don't Wrap Your Brisket Too Early — Here's The Best Temperature To Do It

You may have witnessed the debate among BBQ brisket enthusiasts about whether or not to wrap a brisket. The pit masters that do recommend it offer a tried-and-true technique that involves timing and using the right wrap to suit your tastes. One of the most important aspects of wrapping a brisket is to do it when it reaches the right internal temperature: 165 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're cooking at the best temperature for a juicy brisket, which is about 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 ½ hours per pound, wrapping the brisket at the 165 to 170 degree internal temperature range will prevent "the stall," though each piece of meat may vary slightly. When the stall occurs, the meat stops cooking and cools down because of moisture on meat's surface that evaporates. This can take place for hours if you don't wrap the meat. Wrapping insulates it from the smoke's heat, so you can increase the temperature of your smoker, which will keep the brisket cooking without drying it out.

Wrapping at the optimal temperature creates the right conditions for moisture to be retained. If you wrap the brisket when it's too hot, the meat will probably dry out, and can potentially develop a blackened, bitter bark. In addition, when following the most useful guidelines for preparing a tender, smoked brisket, one suggestion is that wrapping the meat too early can steam the bark, making it soggy. Be aware that there are caveats even when wrapping a brisket properly, so additional variables need to be worked out to obtain the most desirable results.