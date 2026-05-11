The Wrong BBQ Wrap Is Turning Your Bark Soft Instead Of Crisp. Here's The Fix

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Part of the appeal of barbecued meat is its combination of juicy interior, smoky essence, and a crispy crust. Chefs often endeavor to develop these qualities to perfection, and a crisp bark can define the dining experience. So, while brisket is considered the most difficult cut of barbecue to get right, you can reach this coveted state by using proven techniques to make sure you're not unintentionally softening the outer bark.

There are a number of mistakes that will ruin a brisket's texture. To make the best barbecue brisket, many pitmasters recommend wrapping the brisket to create juicy, tender meat. One method is known as The Texas Crutch, in which pitmasters use foil to wrap meat. While this helps the beef to become incredibly tender and shortens cooking time by retaining heat, it also encourages moisture to accumulate on the outside of the beef, which softens the beef's outer layer and makes the bark soggy. This can make your barbecue taste more like a smoke-flavored roast.

To create a crispy bark, use what professional chefs call peach paper, which is actually a peach- or pink-colored variety of steak paper, also called butcher paper. The color is present because it's an unbleached, natural paper. It's treated by adding sizing, a vapor barrier that forms the wet strength of the paper, so it doesn't disintegrate when it becomes moist. Peach paper also allows steam to escape because it is porous, unlike foil. This allows smoky flavor into the wrapped meat, while releasing the steam encourages the moisture to dissipate, crisping up the exterior.