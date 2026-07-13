Stand Mixer Vs Hand Mixer: Which Is Best For Small Bakes?
As a home baker, it can be tough to decide between a hand mixer and a stand mixer, especially if you're only baking in small batches. Generally, it's recommended that you stick with a hand mixer if you're not making a large batch. Hand mixers are quick to set up, compact, and only leave you with a beater or two to wash after you're done. Stand mixers, on the other hand, are generally better suited for larger batches.
The size of your bake isn't the only thing to consider when you're deciding between a stand mixer and a hand mixer, however. The amount of time you're going to be mixing matters, too. If you're working through a recipe that requires several minutes of mixing or kneading, it makes sense to use your stand mixer, even if you're only making a small batch. Stand mixers can also be a bit of a lifesaver if you're baking in a hurry since you can clean up or tend to other baking tasks while it mixes.
What to consider when deciding between a hand mixer or a stand mixer
If you're trying to decide between purchasing a stand mixer or a hand mixer, and you generally only bake single-batch recipes, a hand mixer is likely the way to go. They're far less expensive, and don't take up a large amount of space on your countertop or in your cabinets like a stand mixer. If you're regularly baking bread, interested in making homemade pasta, or grinding your own meat (there's actually a ton of things you probably don't know a stand mixer can do), it's likely worth spending the extra cash for a stand mixer.
If you can swing it, it's a good idea to have both a hand mixer from a top-reviewed brand and one of the best-reviewed stand mixers on hand in your kitchen. While stand mixers are convenient, they're also loud, and aren't a great fit if you're baking with others or enjoy a super-quiet kitchen. That way, you can harness the power of the stand mixer when you need it while still enjoying the convenience and ease of a hand mixer for lighter tasks.