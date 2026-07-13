Stand Mixer Vs Hand Mixer: Which Is Best For Small Bakes?

As a home baker, it can be tough to decide between a hand mixer and a stand mixer, especially if you're only baking in small batches. Generally, it's recommended that you stick with a hand mixer if you're not making a large batch. Hand mixers are quick to set up, compact, and only leave you with a beater or two to wash after you're done. Stand mixers, on the other hand, are generally better suited for larger batches.

The size of your bake isn't the only thing to consider when you're deciding between a stand mixer and a hand mixer, however. The amount of time you're going to be mixing matters, too. If you're working through a recipe that requires several minutes of mixing or kneading, it makes sense to use your stand mixer, even if you're only making a small batch. Stand mixers can also be a bit of a lifesaver if you're baking in a hurry since you can clean up or tend to other baking tasks while it mixes.