Costco 2026: The Best Dip On Store Shelves Isn't Guac Or Queso

Costco is no stranger to producing high-quality food at fair prices. The affordable food court options like the $1.50 hot dog combo, plus its wide range of meats and famous rotisserie chicken, are no-brainers. But some products hidden down various aisles can get overlooked, and many of Costco's dips might get lost in the shuffle among all of the other food products it offers.

When we tried and ranked seven Costco dips, we found Hannah Tzatziki Greek Style Yogurt Dip to be the best of the bunch. Yes, queso and guacamole were in our rankings, but even those classics couldn't beat out this outstanding dip. For starters, it's clean, refreshing, and a great snack for a hot summer day (or any day for that matter).

We tried it with tortilla chips, crackers, and even chicken tenders. All paired wonderfully with the refreshingly tangy and savory mix of ingredients, which include yogurt, sour cream, cucumbers, vinegar, garlic, and various spices. In fact, our reviewer loved this dip so much that they ate a large majority of the 32-ounce container in just three days.