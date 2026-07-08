Give Canned Refried Beans 10x The Flavor With A Southern Cooking Staple

Canned refried beans are not only easy to prepare (simply open your can, plop into a pan, and cook until warmed through), they're also absolutely delicious. These lovely, smooth legumes make a wonderful side dish, burrito filling, addition to a game day seven-layer dip, or inclusion in a classic plate of huevos rancheros. And that's just the beginning. Refried beans are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are widely available in grocery stores across the United States. While they're great on their own, they're also easy to dress up with a few simple additions, including one quintessentially Southern food that just might change the way you enjoy these beans.

We're talking, of course, about bacon fat. This flavor-packed byproduct of cooking bacon has a smoky, savory flavor that can seriously enhance that can of beans. To make bacon fat-infused refried beans, you can use drippings from a batch of bacon and simply add in your canned beans, stirring and folding in the fat until your beans are heated through and the bacon flavor has suffused. You can also use store-bought bacon fat — just scoop a few tablespoons into a pan before stirring in the beans. You can also combine canned pinto or black beans with some bacon fat to make a homemade batch of refried beans.