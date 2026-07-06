What Are Dino Ribs And How Do They Compare To Pork Ribs?

When you picture a typical slab of barbecue ribs, you're likely picturing about a dozen bones — enough to serve two people. But dino ribs only have about three to four bones per rack due to their massive size (which is also how they earned the nickname "dino ribs"). A single rack of dino ribs can weigh up to 8 pounds, and while some of that is bone, a lot of it is meat. To wit: A single four-rib slab can serve up to six people.

Dino ribs are tender and full of rich, marbled fat; they come from right below the ribeye on a cow, which explains their marbling. And when given the time to cook properly, they're delicious. You want them to reach an internal temperature of around 200 degrees Fahrenheit to create the most tender meat, so depending on the cooking method, they can take up to eight hours to cook. Importantly, they are expensive. If you're hosting a large party, dino ribs probably aren't the best cut to serve due to both cost and cook time. While prices will vary depending on the cow and where you buy them, a 4-pound rack could cost anywhere from around $36 at local markets around the Gulf Coast to more than $80 from specialty online suppliers. Plus, since they're more of a specialty cut that isn't as easy to find at a standard grocery store, you might have to make a special trip to the butcher.