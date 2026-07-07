How Chili's Old Ribs Differ From The Ones Being Served In 2026
Chili's introduced its popular baby back ribs (pork, not beef ribs, by the way) in 1986. But the iconic American casual dining chain has recently updated its ribs recipe, meaning the dish and some of the sides that come with it have changed. The response to the new recipe has overall been positive (we enjoyed them in our ranking of the most popular Chili's items), though it's sometimes mixed for fans of the old ribs.
To start, the old dry rub ribs are gone from the menu, and Chili's updated baby back ribs are slathered in barbecue sauce that forms a caramelized crust. These new ribs are advertised as having 50% more meat and are now served in half racks and whole racks. They are prepared using a similar two-step process as before: they're slow-cooked for hours, which tenderizes the meat, and finished with high heat and the coating of barbecue sauce.
Some positive reviews online paint the new ribs in a glowing light, with one Redditor saying, "They are leaps and bounds better than the old ribs." Several reviewers noted that while there's more meat on the ribs now, it no longer falls off the bone the way it used to. Despite this, many feel the dish is still tender and superior to the previous version. However, some diners miss the original seasoning rub, regretting the new ribs' lack of flavor and spice bark. As one Reddit user said of the dry rub ribs' discontinuation, "No. No. No. Take away the only thing I like. Goodbye, Chili's." Still, the dry rub isn't the only thing that fans of the old ribs miss.
Streamlining is the reason behind many changes to Chili's menu
While many customers enjoy the new rib recipe, some miss their favorite side dishes that came with the old Smokehouse combo (now called the "rib combo"). Previously, diners could get Texas toast and corn on the cob or street corn. These are now gone, and rib plates and combos come with fries and mac and cheese. Customers especially express regrets about the discontinued street corn. You can still get it prepared off the cob, but we weren't that impressed with its texture when we ranked Chili's side dishes.
Chili's likely motivation for its updated menu is to improve efficiency in the kitchen, helping the chain maintain one of its distinguishing features: generous portion sizes. Chili's CMO explained to Fast Company that the restaurant chain aims to resist the trend toward shrinkflation plaguing modern consumers. Reducing the menu by 25%, streamlining the kitchen, and improving quality has led to increased same-store sales by 7% in 2023, 7.4% in 2024, and 25% in 2025. Better sales allows Chili's to serve larger portions than other casual dining spots, providing greater value to customers.
Responding to a Reddit thread, one alleged Chili's cook explained the benefits of the new streamlined menu for kitchen staff. Describing making an old Smokehouse combo with street corn, the cook said, "I really [had] to stop everything to take the corn out of the bag, stick it, rub mayo on it, add seasoning, add cheese, add lime, and add cilantro." And, they added, because ribs are now just one sauce and don't require three to five different items in a combo, the entire process is much easier.