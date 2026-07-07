How Chili's Old Ribs Differ From The Ones Being Served In 2026

Chili's introduced its popular baby back ribs (pork, not beef ribs, by the way) in 1986. But the iconic American casual dining chain has recently updated its ribs recipe, meaning the dish and some of the sides that come with it have changed. The response to the new recipe has overall been positive (we enjoyed them in our ranking of the most popular Chili's items), though it's sometimes mixed for fans of the old ribs.

To start, the old dry rub ribs are gone from the menu, and Chili's updated baby back ribs are slathered in barbecue sauce that forms a caramelized crust. These new ribs are advertised as having 50% more meat and are now served in half racks and whole racks. They are prepared using a similar two-step process as before: they're slow-cooked for hours, which tenderizes the meat, and finished with high heat and the coating of barbecue sauce.

Some positive reviews online paint the new ribs in a glowing light, with one Redditor saying, "They are leaps and bounds better than the old ribs." Several reviewers noted that while there's more meat on the ribs now, it no longer falls off the bone the way it used to. Despite this, many feel the dish is still tender and superior to the previous version. However, some diners miss the original seasoning rub, regretting the new ribs' lack of flavor and spice bark. As one Reddit user said of the dry rub ribs' discontinuation, "No. No. No. Take away the only thing I like. Goodbye, Chili's." Still, the dry rub isn't the only thing that fans of the old ribs miss.