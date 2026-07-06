These 3 Words Are All You Need To Say For A Better Five Guys Burger

Five Guys can be a bit of a controversial restaurant. Whether it's the prices, the brown bag packed with greasy skin-on, thick-cut fries, or the burgers themselves, many fast food customers have opinions when it comes to this popular chain. But as a burger joint, the hamburgers and cheeseburgers should be the star of the show — and Five Guys offers more than enough ways to make them stand out. One is a basic ordering option that adds a ton of flavor, as long as you're somewhat open to all sorts of ingredients. Three simple words — "all the way" — will do the trick.

Despite some criticism of Five Guys' pricing (a regular cheeseburger costs $12.29 after all), the burger chain does shine with its 17 toppings. These all come at no additional charge (with bacon the exception), a perk that redeems its pricy burgers. While a customer could seemingly order all 17 toppings for their burger, Five Guys' version of "all the way" includes grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

By most accounts, this is a fantastic way to improve your Five Guys burger while absolutely amping up the value. A Facebook reviewer loved this option, writing, "When I was struggling to decide what I wanted on my burger, the counter guy looked me dead in the eye and very intensely said, 'You know...we can put EVERYTHING on it.' I did it. And it was awesome. Highly recommend." Many other reviewers also enjoyed the all the way burger, but some warned that it can be very wet and messy.