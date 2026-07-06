These 3 Words Are All You Need To Say For A Better Five Guys Burger
Five Guys can be a bit of a controversial restaurant. Whether it's the prices, the brown bag packed with greasy skin-on, thick-cut fries, or the burgers themselves, many fast food customers have opinions when it comes to this popular chain. But as a burger joint, the hamburgers and cheeseburgers should be the star of the show — and Five Guys offers more than enough ways to make them stand out. One is a basic ordering option that adds a ton of flavor, as long as you're somewhat open to all sorts of ingredients. Three simple words — "all the way" — will do the trick.
Despite some criticism of Five Guys' pricing (a regular cheeseburger costs $12.29 after all), the burger chain does shine with its 17 toppings. These all come at no additional charge (with bacon the exception), a perk that redeems its pricy burgers. While a customer could seemingly order all 17 toppings for their burger, Five Guys' version of "all the way" includes grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.
By most accounts, this is a fantastic way to improve your Five Guys burger while absolutely amping up the value. A Facebook reviewer loved this option, writing, "When I was struggling to decide what I wanted on my burger, the counter guy looked me dead in the eye and very intensely said, 'You know...we can put EVERYTHING on it.' I did it. And it was awesome. Highly recommend." Many other reviewers also enjoyed the all the way burger, but some warned that it can be very wet and messy.
Take your Five Guys burger part of the way with these other topping combos
All 17 toppings on a Five Guys burger might seem like a flavor bomb overkill, so perhaps that's why the chain's "all the way" is really only "half the way." But Five Guys also recommends several other ways to improve its standard burger with ingredient pairings. The briney bite option includes pickles, relish, mustard, and onion, while the barbecue-focused burger has barbecue sauce, bacon, grilled onions, and lettuce.
Five Guys also suggests a spicy burger that comes with jalapeños, cheese, hot sauce, tomatoes, and mayo. Finally, it also recommends a veggie-centric burger with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, pickles, and ketchup. That's plenty of options — all of which cost you nothing, and might even make you stomach the idea of a nearly $13 fast food burger.
One of the best parts of popular burger chains is that so many customers have visited, tried every menu item with all types of variations, and come up with all sorts of creative hacks. While the "all the way" Five Guys burger isn't necessarily a menu hack since it's offered by the restaurant itself, this ordering option is still a great way to get an even more flavorful — though messy — hamburger or cheeseburger from the burger chain.