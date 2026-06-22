The Key Differences Between McDonald's And Five Guys' Potatoes

Few restaurant chains are known for their french fries like McDonald's and Five Guys. Mickey D's classic crispy, yellow fries in the bright red box are one of the nation's more iconic fast food sides — as well as the chain's best-selling menu item. Then there's Five Guys with its thick-cut, skin-on, gluten-free fries that overflow into that partially greasy brown to-go bag. Both are popular among fast food diners, but that's where many of the similarities between the potatoes — and their cooking process — end.

McDonald's uses a wide range of potatoes that includes Russet Burbanks, Ranger Russets, Umatilla Russets — all from the Northwest — and the Shepody, which originated in Canada. Five Guys sticks to Burbanks from the potato capital of the U.S., Idaho, for 10 months of the year according to Chad Murrell, one of the founder's five sons, in an interview with Food Republic. When the Burbanks are too soft for frying, he explained, they switch to Norkotahs from Washington. Murrell said Five Guys purchases 5% — a whopping 140 million pounds — of Idaho's annual potato output.

Location really is that important. Most of Five Guys' potatoes are grown north of the 42nd parallel. That's because the daytime warmth encourages the potatoes to grow, while the cool nights temporarily halt growth. This cycle yields higher-quality potatoes that are more costly but create better french fries due to their denser starch content. Despite some differences with Five Guys, McDonald's follows a similar approach here, as its potato suppliers are based in the same area of Idaho and Washington, in addition to the cooler climate of Canada.