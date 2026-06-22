The Key Differences Between McDonald's And Five Guys' Potatoes
Few restaurant chains are known for their french fries like McDonald's and Five Guys. Mickey D's classic crispy, yellow fries in the bright red box are one of the nation's more iconic fast food sides — as well as the chain's best-selling menu item. Then there's Five Guys with its thick-cut, skin-on, gluten-free fries that overflow into that partially greasy brown to-go bag. Both are popular among fast food diners, but that's where many of the similarities between the potatoes — and their cooking process — end.
McDonald's uses a wide range of potatoes that includes Russet Burbanks, Ranger Russets, Umatilla Russets — all from the Northwest — and the Shepody, which originated in Canada. Five Guys sticks to Burbanks from the potato capital of the U.S., Idaho, for 10 months of the year according to Chad Murrell, one of the founder's five sons, in an interview with Food Republic. When the Burbanks are too soft for frying, he explained, they switch to Norkotahs from Washington. Murrell said Five Guys purchases 5% — a whopping 140 million pounds — of Idaho's annual potato output.
Location really is that important. Most of Five Guys' potatoes are grown north of the 42nd parallel. That's because the daytime warmth encourages the potatoes to grow, while the cool nights temporarily halt growth. This cycle yields higher-quality potatoes that are more costly but create better french fries due to their denser starch content. Despite some differences with Five Guys, McDonald's follows a similar approach here, as its potato suppliers are based in the same area of Idaho and Washington, in addition to the cooler climate of Canada.
How do these two chains cook their potatoes?
While obviously the potatoes themselves are important, it's all to waste if the cooking execution isn't there. McDonald's and Five Guys approach their french fry cooking process in very different ways. From suppliers, McDonald's receives its potatoes already peeled, cut, blanched, partially fried, and frozen. It's an extremely efficient process — the machine that cuts potatoes receives spuds at a rate of 60 to 70 miles per hour. Once all these potatoes arrive in the restaurants, McDonald's employees cook them in a canola oil blend to impart that famous crispy texture.
Five Guys' process is entirely different. Chad Murrell explained to Food Republic that the workers cut the fries, then soak them in water to get rid of the starch coating them — this ensures the exterior doesn't burn before the interior is done. The fries are par-cooked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 2 ½ minutes, then cooled for anywhere from 10 minutes to three hours. They're once again cooked to order for another 2 ½ minutes at the same temperature. Also different from McDonald's, Five Guys uses peanut oil instead of a canola blend. And then, there's the chain's famous portion size — one scoop goes into the cup, then another goes into the bag. It's an enormous serving that makes most other chains' portion sizes look measly by comparison.
So these two chains might get their potatoes from the same area of the country, but the process in which they turn them into french fries is quite different. Both approaches work, though. And both have made McDonald's and Five Guys' fries iconic in the fast food universe.
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