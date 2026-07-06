Easily Sliceable Meat Starts With One Important Choice

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When you're working with meat, the actual cooking method is just one part of the overall picture. It's important to prepare meat properly, and it's also paramount that you serve it well — and that includes slicing it as it's meant to be sliced. To slice meat with ease and get that picture-perfect presentation, make sure you use the right knife.

With so many types of kitchen knives on the market — a chef knife, a paring knife, or even a santoku knife — it's hard to know which is best for a certain cut of meat. In general, a chef's knife can get the job done, but to slice meat extra thin with ease, look for a carving or slicing knife (one of Ina Garten's three recommended knives you actually need in a kitchen) with a Granton edge. Both these knives have a long, thin blade and are used on all kinds of meat, from carving a thick Thanksgiving turkey to slicing dense brisket, but that Granton edge helps give them even more precision. The Granton edge design has small, scallop-like indents toward the bottom of the blade (popular on santoku knives), as opposed to the standard smooth blade you might think of when you picture a knife. Those tiny indents offer greater control, so you can get the thinnest, cleanest slices of meat possible.