Before You Carve That Turkey, Make Sure You Pick Up This

Turkey is the default Thanksgiving food, but it's worth enjoying year round — if you have the right tools. It's a large protein, and it can be a real hassle to cook and serve it properly. Slicing the turkey with a carving knife set takes out the guesswork, and it delivers on presentation, serving size, and safety.

There are countless kitchen knives on the market, but a carving knife has a long, sharp blade that allows it to cut through the skin and dense meat of a turkey. The blade is thin for precise positioning on the bird, and it has a pointed tip that helps for cleaner slicing, especially around more difficult areas like bones and cartilage (which means you'll nail the presentation at this year's dinner table). Plus, evenly sliced turkey pieces are important when trying to account for how much each guest might eat. Look for a knife made with high-carbon stainless steel – this durable, hard material creates a sharp, clean blade that is still thin enough to easily guide through the meat.