For The Best Pot Roast Of Your Life, Add In This Sweet Ingredient

Is there a dish more hearty and savory than pot roast? The braised beef dish is served with a rich sauce made from the braising liquid, as well as a variety of root vegetables and potatoes. It brings warmth during long, dreary winters, and makes for a truly delicious leftover sandwich to boot. This is to say, you probably wouldn't expect a touch of sweetness to be added to the dish. But just like cocoa is a secret ingredient you need to be using in spicy chili, there is a sweet ingredient that belongs in your next pot roast as well: smooth, sweet, and spiced apple butter.

For those unfamiliar, apple butter is made by slow cooking the titular fruit until it's thick and perfectly caramelized. Spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg are often added, giving this preserve a lovely, warm flavor that is perfect for spreading on toast and, yes, mixing into your pot roast. The sweet, spicy, caramelized taste of apple butter will give both brightness and depth to your roast. To add, simply spread a spoon or two of apple butter on top of your beef before adding the cooking liquids and popping it in the oven to braise. Simple as that! The resulting roast will be warm and rich with a sweet-savory complexity.